Man paralyzed by officer who mistook gun for Taser sues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is suing after being paralyzed by a police officer who mistook his handgun for his Taser and shot him in the back. Attorneys for Michael Ortiz are seeking unspecified millions in the federal lawsuit. It was filed Wednesday against the city of Hollywood, Florida, as well as the officer who shot him and two other officers who were there. In July 2021, Ortiz was having a mental health crisis in an apartment building. He had been handcuffed and was lying naked on a floor, but struggling with officers. One of them pulled his gun and shot him. The officer says he meant to pull his Taser. Hollywood officials declined comment.

