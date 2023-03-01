Germany’s government introduces ‘feminist’ foreign policy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign and development ministers have presented their government’s new feminist foreign policy guidelines that are supposed to ensure that all people “have the same right to representation and access to resources.” The policy will consider and support especially the needs of women and girls in order to erase discrimination. Among other issues, the guidelines for a feminist development policy stipulate that in the future, more than 90% of newly committed project funds should flow into global projects that also advance gender equality. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that “we are not calling for a revolution here, but we are doing something that is self-evident.”

