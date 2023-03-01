Chicago police superintendent to step down in 2 weeks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department’s superintendent has announced he will step down in two weeks. The mandatory retirement age for Chicago police officers is 63. Superintendent David Brown will turn 63 on Oct. 22. He made the announcement the day after Chicago’s mayoral primary election in which crime was a central issue. Brown says he accepted a job opportunity to be the chief operating officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins. The personal injury law firm has seven offices in Texas. He says he’ll step down effective March 16 so the incoming mayor can hire the next superintendent as soon as possible.

