Chicago mayor’s race shows impact of crime in COVID’s wake

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas ran a campaign laser-focused on public safety and support for the police as he advanced to a runoff. The message resonated with voters in this Democratic city in a way it might not have before the COVID-19 pandemic, when rates of violent crime spiked. Vallas will face progressive challenger Brandon Johnson in the city’s April 4 runoff. They finished ahead of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was criticized for her response to the increased crime and who became the first one-term mayor in Chicago since 1983. The race is the latest example of a churn in urban politics in the pandemic’s aftermath.

By SARA BURNETT and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.