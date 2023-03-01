Buffalo firefighter trapped after partial building collapse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a firefighter battling a large fire in Buffalo, New York became trapped in a partial building collapse and remains unaccounted for hours later. Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo says firefighters responded to the fire in the downtown commercial district at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. He says there was an interior collapse and firefighters had to evacuate. The commissioner says one firefighter became trapped. Videos of the fire scene show firefighters appearing to be knocked down by a sudden blast or explosion as smoke billows out of the burning building. Renaldo says firefighters have not had any contact with their missing colleague since the firefighter became trapped.

