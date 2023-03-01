Born after 9/11, Homeland Security turns 20 facing new tasks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security was created 20 years ago in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hundreds of employees from across the department gathered Wednesday to mark the anniversary. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted how the agency is changing to meet new challenges, such as cybersecurity attacks, although the agency is perhaps most in the spotlight for its role in the country’s immigration debate. DHS is the third largest government department, with a quarter of a million employees, tasked with protecting the country. President Joe Biden thanked the agency’s employees for their service, saying that because of them the country is safer and stronger.

