Activist appears targeted at Mexican president’s press brief

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A human rights activist in Mexico’s dangerous northern border city of Nuevo Laredo says he suspects the Mexican army — and the government in general — are behind claims linking him to a drug cartel. Activist Raymundo Ramos has investigated a number of killings and disappearances carried out by security forces in Nuevo Laredo. On Sunday, Ramos denounced the killing of five young men by soldiers — events the army later was forced to confirm. But a man selected to ask a question at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press briefing claimed Ramos worked for a drug cartel, and played a taped intercept of a telephone call.

