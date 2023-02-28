Tensions rise in Nigeria as opposition demands new vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s opposition demanded a revote Tuesday for the country’s presidential election, where partial results show an early lead for the ruling party. At a press conference in the capital Abuja, the three main opposition parties said the election was an insult to democracy and called for Nigeria’s election chief to resign. Results from Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Africa’s most populous nation have been trickling in, with 14 of the country’s 36 states votes announced. While Saturday’s election was largely peaceful, observers said there were widespread delays, at least 135 critical incidents, including eight reports of ballot-snatching, that undermined the legitimacy of the country’s polls.

