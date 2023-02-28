Tennessee officers’ conduct probed in woman’s death
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four Tennessee police officers are being investigated for their treatment of a woman whose pleas for help they repeatedly ignored as they accused her of faking illness after she was discharged from a hospital. The woman was pronounced dead a day later. The Knox County District Attorney’s office announced it would not press criminal charges after an autopsy determined that 60-year-old Lisa Edwards died of a stroke and that Knoxville police officers’ actions did not contribute to her death. That has not stopped public outrage after police released video showing officers accusing Edwards of faking her mobility and breathing problems and ignoring her repeated pleas for help. The officers are on paid administrative leave.