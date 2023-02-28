Tennessee GOP congressman was ‘mistaken’ on college degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles says he was “mistaken” when he said he graduated with an international relations degree after a local news outlet raised questions over whether the Republican had embellished his education. Ogles said this week he wasn’t made aware of the mistake until he requested his transcript from Middle Tennessee State University to verify his degree. Earlier this month, Nashville-based WTVF-TV reported that Ogles has also called himself an “economist” even though he only took one community college economics course. When asked directly by WWTN’s Dan Mandis on Feb. 21 if the congressman had embellished his resume, Ogles said that people should “look at the body of someone’s work” to determine if he’s an economist.

