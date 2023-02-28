Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ is coming to the Oscars

Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes: M.M. Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, the song is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telgu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. Rihanna will also be performing “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The 95th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 12.

