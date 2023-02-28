Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico. López Obrador said the promise came in a phone call he had Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk. López Obrador had previously ruled out the northern state of Nuevo Leon as a site for the plant because it has suffered severe water shortages. But he said Musk’s company had offered to use recycled water only at the plant.

