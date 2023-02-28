Memphis teen 1 of 2 charged in church leader’s 2022 killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been indicted in the carjacking and fatal shooting of a prominent United Methodist Church leader in Memphis, Tennessee. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office said the two were each indicted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the July 2022 death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. Eason-Williams was found in her driveway with gunshot wounds July 18, 2022. She died at a hospital. Police say video footage showed that the pastor was ordered out of her car and then shot before her car was taken.

