Israeli PM’s ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — An ultranationalist ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tendered his resignation as a deputy minister in the new government. Avi Maoz’s departure was the first crack in Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, which assumed office in late December after securing a parliamentary majority in the November elections. The Noam faction leader said Monday that he “found that there is no serious intention to uphold the coalition agreement” concerning an office to bolster Jewish identity among Israelis. He will remain a member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and a member of Netanyahu’s coalition.

