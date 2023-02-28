Drone attacks on Russia underline its vulnerability

A spate of drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine has targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the Ukrainian military’s growing reach as the war dragged into a second year. One drone crashed less than 100 kilometers (less than 60 miles) from Moscow, marking the closest attempted strike yet on the Russian capital. While the attacks didn’t seem to inflict any significant damage, their number and scope cast a new challenge to Russia as it tries to turn the tide of the war by pressing an offensive in eastern Ukraine. Some observers say that Tuesday’s attacks could be a rehearsal for a broader Ukrainian attack on facilities deep inside Russia.

