UN will struggle to unify Libya with elections this year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is making a new push to convince Libya’s rival factions to hold presidential and legislative elections this year. But any optimism was dampened Monday by a lack of details and continued disputes. Abdoulaye Bathily, the top U.N. diplomat for Libya, told the Security Council in New York that the latest initiative aims for elections within 10 months. Dmitry Polansky, a Russian representative to the U.N., said more details are needed on how this latest initiative is different from previous ones. Libya failed to hold its first presidential election as planned in December 2021.

