Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often

A new study says that back-to-back hurricanes that hit the same general place in the United States seem to be happening more often. And Monday’s study says climate change will make consecutive storms more of a regular occurrence. Back-to-back hurricanes within a few weeks used to happen every few decades. The study says depending on how much carbon pollution is spewed, it could happen more like every two or three years. Louisiana had two back-to-back hurricanes in 2021 and five storms in 2020. Florida had four storms in six weeks in 2004, causing some to remark that the Sunshine State had become the Plywood State.

