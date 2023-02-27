Strikes hit 2 German airports public workers pay dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Nearly all flights at Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport and the majority at nearby Duesseldorf have been canceled or diverted as a result of strikes that also affected local transport, day-care facilities and local administration in Germany’s most populous region. Cologne-Bonn airport said that all but two of the day’s 136 planned flights wouldn’t depart from or arrive there. In Düsseldorf, only 89 of the planned 330 flights were expected to take place as scheduled, with most of the rest being canceled. Monday’s one-day “warning strike” by airport security staff comes amid difficult pay talks for employees of Germany’s federal and municipal governments and for airport security staff.

