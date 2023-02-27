St. Louis prosecutor faces mounting criticism over crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republicans who want the state to take over prosecutions of violent crimes in St. Louis are sharply criticizing the city’s embattled prosecutor after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost her legs in a crash caused by a speeding driver facing felony charges. The remarks came at a Senate hearing Monday for legislation that would give the governor the power to appoint a special prosecutor to take on violent crimes in counties with a homicide rate over a certain threshold. The legislation is being discussed as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is facing mounting calls to resign. Critics have blamed Gardner for failing to keep a 21-year-old behind bars before the Feb. 18 crash.

