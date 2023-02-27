Pope to visit Hungary in April, migration and war on agenda

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will visit Hungary at the end of April. That is according to an announcement by the Vatican on Monday. The April 28-30 trip is expected to focus on migration to Europe and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s a proper state visit after Francis made a brief stopover in 2021 to close out a church conference in the Hungarian capital. That visit was visibly awkward given that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s hard-line views on migration. Hungary has since welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion. Francis met at the Vatican with Orban last April and thanked him for welcoming them.

By NICOLE WINFIELD and JUSTIN SPIKE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.