Norway protests target wind farm on land used by herders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozens of activists are blocking the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo to protest a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people from raising reindeer in Arctic Norway. A handful of activists who had occupied the ministry’s lobby over the weekend shifted their protest Monday to blocking the ministry’s main entrance, prompting authorities to urge employees to work from home. Norway’s Supreme Court has said that construction of wind turbines violates the rights of the Sami people, who have been using the land to raise reindeer for centuries. However, the wind farms are still operating.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.