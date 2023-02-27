Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — The occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, began 50 years ago and was one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism. ICT reports that mixed feelings linger over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after the 71-day occupation and the virtual destruction of the small community. But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in the occupiers’ footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation beginning in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

