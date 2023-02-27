How Chicago elects a mayor, and why a winner may take weeks

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is holding a mayoral election, but it will likely take a runoff before a winner is declared. Nine candidates are competing Tuesday for a chance to be Chicago’s next mayor. That includes Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019 and is seeking her second term. She has faced extensive criticism over crime in the city and other issues and what some call a combative leadership style. To win the office outright Tuesday, a candidate needs to receive more than 50% of the vote. That’s unlikely with such a large field, so the race is expected to go to an April 4 runoff between the top two vote-getters.

