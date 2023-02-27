Harris promotes broadband in South Carolina as 2024 looms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris promoted the Biden administration’s achievements on broadband internet access during a visit to South Carolina. During remarks before more than 100 supporters and college students in Columbia on Monday, Harris highlighted the administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide, including more than $175 million for high-speed infrastructure at HBCUs. Harris’ trip comes on the heels of national Democrats’ move to place South Carolina as the site of their party’s first presidential votes of the 2024 campaign. A landslide 2020 primary win in South Carolina gave Joe Biden the momentum to notch Super Tuesday victories and bounce several opponents from the race.

