EXPLAINER: Canada latest to ban TikTok on government phones

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says might be a first step to further action. The European Union’s executive branch last week temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure. The EU’s action follows similar moves in the U.S., where more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. Critics say the Chinese government could access user data.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.