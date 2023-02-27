Dentsu and others charged in Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging probe

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging scandal has widened with Japanese advertising giant Dentsu and five other companies getting charged. Executives or management-level officials from each of the accused companies, and an Olympic organizing committee official, were also charged with violating anti-monopoly laws. According to prosecutors the charges against the seven individuals and six companies center around illegally colluding in assigning contracts for the Games and test events. Yasuo Mori, a senior Olympic official, and Koji Henmi, who headed the sports division at Dentsu, were among the seven people charged. Both were arrested earlier this month.

