Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. The defense information, from a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. His lawyers say he suffers symptoms that are resistant to medication. But prosecutors say Alissa hasn’t been participating in his treatment and want an evaluation to determine if that’s because of mental illness or a conscious choice.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.