Chicago: What to expect on election night

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faces eight challengers in the city’s elections on Tuesday. It’s a tough reelection campaign for an incumbent who made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role. With nine candidates in the race, it is unlikely that anyone will exceed the 50% threshold needed to win the officially nonpartisan election outright. That means the winner is likely to be decided in an April 4 runoff between the top two vote-getters. Most observers peg the race as a four-person contest among Lightfoot, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson.

By The Associated Press

