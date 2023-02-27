Argentine fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen. The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, law enforcement officials said. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

