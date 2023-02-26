Slain Hong Kong model’s in-laws, ex-husband appear in court

HONG KONG (AP) — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model and influencer have appeared in court on a joint murder charge after police found her body parts in a refrigerator in a rural house near the border with mainland China. The ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong are being charged with murdering the 28-year-old model, Abby Choi. His mother Jenny Li faces one count of perverting the course of justice. The four are being held in custody without bail. Choi’s current husband said he was very thankful to have had Choi in his life. His friend Pao Jo-yee described her as a person that would not have any enemies.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.