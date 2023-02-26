Official: Taliban forces kill 2 IS members in Kabul raid

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for the Taliban government says their security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State group and detained a third in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The officials said Monday that the raid in a residential neighborhood targeted IS militants who were planning to organize attacks in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, the main spokesman for the Taliban government, says the Kher Khana neighborhood is an important IS hideout. There was no immediate comment from the IS. Mujahid says that during the operation, two IS members were killed and one was arrested. He added that ammunition and military equipment were also seized.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.