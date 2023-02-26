Armani gives graceful close to Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — It was nipples out on the Milan Fashion Week runway this week during a week of previews of mostly womenswear collections for next fall and winter. And wherever there is a trend, there is always the counter-current. Holding out for what he called the “dignity” of women was Giorgio Armani. Where sheer fabrics were employed in his collection, it was with modesty. Armani’s show closed out fashion week on Sunday. Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi put a smiley face on the rainy day in Milan with swirls of colored taffeta and satin gathered into crushed roses for occasion pieces that would be standouts on any red carpet or party stage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.