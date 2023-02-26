2 men killed in second Minnesota shooting outside a funeral

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a second shooting outside a funeral in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend. The St. Paul Police Department said all five people were shot shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday during an altercation after a celebration-of-life event. One of the people who was injured was in critical condition after the shooting while the injuries to the other two weren’t considered life-threatening. No arrests were made immediately. This shooting came one day after three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the weekend gun violence unacceptable in a tweet.

