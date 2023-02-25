Small planes crashes into icy harbor, killing Minnesota man

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man was killed when the small aircraft he was piloting crashed on the ice of a harbor. The plane went down Friday afternoon near the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Saint Louis Bay, connecting Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin. The victim, identified only as a 52-year-old Hermantown man, was the only person aboard. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that no structures in the area were damaged. Sheriff Gordon Ramsay described the plane as a smaller model in a tweet and said it was partially submerged when crews first arrived to search for potential survivors.

