Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84. His daughter Janette told Slovak public radio and television that Jakubisko died shortly before midnight on Friday in the Czech capital, Prague, where he had lived with his family since the 1993 split of Czechoslovakia. His death was also announced by the Czech Culture Ministry. Jakubisko’s movies won a number of awards at international film festivals. He was sometimes called “Fellini of the East,” or “Slovak Fellini” after famed Italian director Federico Fellini.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.