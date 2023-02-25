Mass protests in Israel as controversial overhauls advanced

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting their far-right government’s plans to overhaul the legal system, three days after parliament advanced a bill that would enable lawmakers to overturn a Supreme Court decision with a simple majority. The “Supreme Court override” bill’s approval in the Knesset was the latest step by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government toward realizing the judicial overhaul that is steaming ahead despite calls for dialogue. Protesters say the proposed changes threaten Israel’s democratic values and concentrate power with the ruling coalition in parliament. Netanyahu and his allies believe the court has had unchecked power for years.

