Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured after a fight broke out early Saturday at an Oklahoma City bar, according to Oklahoma City police. Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people, police said in a statement. At least eight people are known to have been injured — two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries, according to the statement. Oklahoma City police said no arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

