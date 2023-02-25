Bulgaria bans neo-Nazi event after public outcry

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities in Bulgaria have banned an annual torchlit march in downtown Sofia in honor of a late general who led the pro-Nazi Union of Bulgarian National Legions during World War II. Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor had called on Sofia’s mayor and the interior minister “to ensure the preservation of public order and protection of the rights of the public ahead of the Lukov March.” The event has been condemned by human rights groups, political parties and foreign embassies. They criticized the march organizers for promoting racism, xenophobia and antisemitism.

