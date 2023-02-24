People across the world gather to mark war anniversary

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — World landmarks lit up in the colors of Ukraine’s national flag as people across the globe commemorate a grim year for the country following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. The Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower and Sydney Opera House gleamed in yellow and blue for Friday’s anniversary of the outbreak of Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. The war has affected economies worldwide, bringing shortages of energy, grain and fertilizer, and the date drew people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, as well as Europe. The date drew people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, as well as Europe.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.