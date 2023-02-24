US commits $2 billion in drones, ammunition, aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is announcing a new package of long-term security assistance for Ukraine. It’s marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion with a $2 billion commitment to send more rounds of ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones into the fight. The Pentagon announcement comes just days after President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and pledged America’s continuing commitment to Ukraine. The Pentagon says the aid includes weapons to counter Russia’s unmanned systems and several types of drones, including the upgraded Switchblade 600 Kamikaze drone, as well as electronic warfare detection equipment.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

