Turkey starts work to build homes in 2 earthquake-hit towns

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities say preliminary work has started to build housing for people left homeless by the massive earthquake that hit parts of the country and neighboring Syria, killing tens of thousands. The minister for the environment, urbanization and climate change said on Twitter Friday that excavations were taking place in Gaziantep province where the government plans to build an initial 855 homes. The magnitude 7.8 quake struck on Feb. 6, killing more than 47,000 people — mostly in Turkey. Turkish authorities say some 173,000 buildings, containing around 534,000 apartments or other units, either collapsed or were severely damaged. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces tough elections in months, has promised to reconstruct homes within the year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.