Thai-American suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US

A sheriff says a Michigan woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year’s Day has returned to the U.S. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson of Oakland Township is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges. Bouchard says Howson returned to the U.S. earlier this week. It’s not clear from a news release where Howson is being held. Twenty-two-year-old Benjamin Kable was struck and killed Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student was home for the holidays.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.