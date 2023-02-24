South Africa: Fallout over power utility CEO’s graft claims

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s troubled state-owned power utility Eskom has appointed an interim chief executive after a fallout with its outgoing head over a media interview he gave alleging ongoing corruption at the company linked to the ruling party. Africa’s most developed economy is experiencing its worst rolling power blackouts in 30 years due to problems at Eskom largely blamed on years of corruption and mismanagement under the ruling African National Congress party. Outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned last year and was scheduled to leave at the end of March. But he has was removed from his position immediately following the interview with a private TV station.

