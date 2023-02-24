Report: Istanbul bomb suspect killed in operation in Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish forces have killed the alleged planner of a deadly Istanbul street bombing, in an operation in northern Syria. The man, identified as Halil Menci, was “neutralized” in an operation by Turkish intelligence agents on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported. A Syria opposition war monitor said a civilian and a local police commander were killed in a Turkish drone attack on Wednesday. The civilian had denied claims that he smuggled into Turkey the woman who is accused of carrying out the bombing. The Nov. 13 bomb attack left six people dead. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militants denied involvement.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.