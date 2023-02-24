Pence urges Ukraine support as GOP hopefuls split on US aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. should step up support for Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion with calls for faster military aid that put him out of step with some of his likely 2024 presidential rivals. Pence is widely expected to launch a bid for the White House in the coming months. Speaking at the University of Texas at Austin, Pence threw a dig at some in the GOP who have sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war that has upended the lives of millions. He says “there can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin.”

By PAUL J. WEBER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

