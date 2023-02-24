Israeli settlers shoot, wound 2 Palestinians in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli settlers have shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the northern occupied West Bank, in what officials describe as the latest incident in a wave of settler violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry said early Friday that the two wounded Palestinians were being treated at a hospital in the village of Qusra, near the West Bank city of Nablus. It did not identify the men. The army said its soldiers were trying to disperse a confrontation, and Israeli police said they were investigting. The northern West Bank in particular has seen a surge of settler attacks.