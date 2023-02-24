Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:07 AM

Germany’s BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive

KION

BERLIN (AP) — Chemicals maker BASF says it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. The announcement on Friday came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the Germany-based company’s gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022. BASF said the cost-cutting program to be implemented this year and next is intended to generate annual savings of more than 500 million euros ($530 million) in its service, operating and research and development divisions and corporate headquarters. BASF reported a net loss for 2022 of 627 million euros, following a profit of 5.5 billion euros the previous year.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content