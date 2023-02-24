Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after train crash

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, say they are still fearful as activist Erin Brockovich warns they are in for a long battle after a train derailment earlier this month. Brockovich spoke to an overflow crowd Friday at a high school auditorium in the town where the Norfolk Southern train crashed Feb. 3. Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast had the area evacuated and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky. Brockovich told residents to trust their instincts and not people who dismiss their worries.

