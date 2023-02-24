Beijing official in Hong Kong warns US envoy after speech

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese diplomat accused the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong of interfering in its affairs after he said the city’s freedoms were eroding and warned the American not to cross political “red lines.” Consul General Gregory May gave a video address last month in which he expressed concern over diminished freedoms in Hong Kong and said its reputation as a business center depended on the rule of law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Hong Kong on Friday said its commissioner Liu Guangyuan met with May recently to express objections to his “inappropriate” words and deeds. Hong Kong is among a raft of issues that have sent ties between Beijing and Washington to their lowest level in years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.