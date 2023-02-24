Alabama governor says state will resume executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says an internal review of the state’s execution procedures is complete and the state will begin scheduling lethal injections. Ivey made the announcement on Friday. She initiated the review in November after three lethal injections were aborted because of problems with intravenous lines. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told Ivey that he is confident the state is ready to resume executions. He said the prison system is adding to the pool of medical professionals for execution preparations, ordered new equipment and has conducted rehearsals. At Ivey’s request, the Alabama Supreme Court last month changed rules to give the state longer to carry out executions by doing away with a midnight deadline.

